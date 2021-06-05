News / Metro

Eye care day highlights needs of children and elderly

Shanghai has established a city-district-community vision health prevention and intervention network.
A family has their vision checked at a eye care day promotional event in Shanghai on Saturday.

A girl has her vision checked.

Shanghai has established a city-district-community vision health prevention and intervention network.

It offers a classified service for eye disease prevention and control as well as comprehensive service to people at different ages, said the Shanghai Health Commission ahead of the National Eye Care Day on Sunday.

An AI-based community eye disease screening program enables early detection and treatment.

The city has been stepping up prevention and control of childhood myopia. By 2020, Shanghai had a vision database for all children between 4 and 18 years old, and conducted vision checks on all children in this age group.

Minors and elderly people are the main targets of the program

In China, there are 700 million people with myopia, including 250 million minors. And there are 163 million people with diabetic eye disease, mostly elderly.

"We must carry out more education at the grassroots and arouse public awareness," said Li Qiuming from Shanghai Ai'er Eye Hospital.

The hospital has announced it will cooperate with Changning District to launch a volunteer program to offer education and eye screening for the elderly in the district.

An elderly woman has her sight checked.

