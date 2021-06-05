Forum brainstorm solutions to cut emissions and promote green lifestyle

Experts have suggested an integration of government authorities, enterprises, academic and financial circles to establish low-carbon platforms.

Ti Gong

Experts have suggested a whole-industry chain in carbon neutrality and an integration of government authorities, enterprises, academic and financial circles to establish low-carbon platforms, at a forum hosted by the Shanghai Association for Science and Technology.

The forum gathered scholars, experts, researchers and representatives from some 10 companies to share insights and brainstorm solutions to cut emissions and promote a green lifestyle on Friday ahead of World Environment Day on Saturday.

They talked about practices in sustainable development in life, the development of clean energy and technological approaches towards discharge reduction in energy production and industry manufacturing, and digital and new material technologies in agriculture, chemistry and chemical engineering and construction areas.

Sun Yuhan, director of low carbon conversion science and the project laboratory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, proposed the establishment of a whole-industry chain connecting different sectors to promote the use of green products such as green aromatic hydrocarbon.

Ti Gong

"The combination of government policies, industry cooperation and financial integration is suggested by merging resources from authorities, companies, academic, scientific and financial circles to promote the establishment of low-carbon platforms," he said.

"Policies should be released to encourage the application of new technologies and attract the involvement of financial circles to form different innovation platforms. Participation from society is of great significance."

Reduction, replacement or management at the root is on par as important as treatment at the terminal, said Guan Jie, an environment professor from College of Engineering of Shanghai Polytechnic University.

"A large number of companies have made utilization of waste such as waste plastics and lithium batteries, while no big breakthroughs has been witnessed in the latest 10 years of the industry," he said.

"The rapid development of the food delivery industry is a new topic, and the utilization and recycling process of wastes may trigger pollution to the environment as well."

During round-table discussions, experts also shared insights into the evaluation and trade of low carbon technologies, policy support, training of staff and international cooperation in the fields.

The event is part of the efforts to create an "international science and technology meeting room" in the city.

It bridges a platform of exchange and innovation to raise awareness on environmental protection, promote science and technology development and inject green power into the city's high-quality and sustainable development, said Ma Xingfa, Party secretary and vice president of Shanghai Association for Science and Technology.