News / Metro

Research points way for greater understanding of cataract surgery

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:58 UTC+8, 2021-06-05       0
Despite cataracts being the leading cause of blindness in China, 60 percent of newly diagnosed cataract patients lack a proper understanding of the condition.
﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:58 UTC+8, 2021-06-05       0

Despite cataracts being the leading cause of blindness in China, 60 percent of newly diagnosed cataract patients lack a proper understanding of the condition, according to research released ahead the National Eye Care Day on Sunday.

The research was conducted by China Primary Health Care Foundation, medical journal Medical Doctor Weekly and Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision China. 

It looked at more than 300 Chinese ophthalmologists from public and private hospitals across China to better understand patient perceptions and behaviors regarding cataract treatment and status in China. The study also asked ophthalmologists for their insights on the outlook and evolution of cataract treatment in China.

According to the research, ophthalmologists in China often have to correct misconceptions from patients around cataract prevalence and treatment. 

Common misconceptions brought up by patients include that surgeries must not be done until cataracts are fully developed (21.8 percent), that medication can cure cataracts (18.6 percent) and that patients with diabetes, high blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases, glaucoma or other diseases cannot undergo surgery (12.7 percent).

Many cataract patients postpone seeking treatments due to fear of invasive treatment methods, lack of confidence in positive surgery outcomes, and general lack of education around available surgical technologies.

The results demonstrated an urgent need to improve disease education and access to information for cataract patients, while the disease affecting 80 percent of those aged between 60 to 89, and 90 percent of those aged above 90 in China.

However, the majority of ophthalmologists (82.5 percent) say their patients are willing to undergo surgery to improve their vision when they are recommended to do so. One in five ophthalmologists also say their patients expect better-than-ever eyesight post-cataract surgery.

The research pointed to a need for eye-care professionals to better understand barriers to treatment, and provide the right information to support patients' recovery.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     