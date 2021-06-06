News / Metro

Free medical services help raise awareness of eye care

Free medical services and lectures were given to the public in an eye-care event on Thursday to raise awareness ahead of the National Eye Care Day on June 6.

The three-hour public activity features free medical consultation, health lecture and eye spa.

Tang Dafei / SHINE

Doctors offer free diagnoses and professional advice to the participants of the event.

Six doctors offered free diagnoses and professional advice to the participants. They introduced the symptoms, causes and features  of five eye diseases, including glaucoma, dry eye, eyelid board gland dysfunction, floater and cataract.

There are also three eye spa devices at the scene for participants to experience.

Tang Dafei / SHINE

People experience eye spa during the event.

The activity was held by the department of ophthalmology of Shanghai General Hospital. Members of the Shanghai Committee of the China Democratic League acted as volunteers to coordinate and guide participants to take part in free consultations and lectures.

Liu Yan, who's in charge of this activity and also a doctor at the department of ophthalmology of Shanghai General Hospital, said: "Eye problems can affect quality of life, only with healthy eyes can we live a better life."

The ophthalmologists of Shanghai General Hospital have conducted a two-year investigation on the eye health of high school students in Hongkou District during the COVID-19 epidemic in July 2020. The result shows that 70 percent of the students had symptoms of dry eye and eyestrain, according to Liu.

Popular science activities can not only spread professional knowledge, help people understand eye diseases and avoid cognitive misunderstandings, but also shorten the distance between medical staff and the public, said Liu.

Tang Dafei / SHINE

Doctors from Shanghai General Hospital and volunteers from Shanghai Committee of The China Democratic League

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
