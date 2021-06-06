7 imported COVID-19 case reported in Shanghai

Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery and three imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Seven imported coronavirus case was reported in the city on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Russia who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 28.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Thailand who arrived at the airport on June 1.

The third patient is a Chinese working in DR Congo who arrived at the airport on June 1 via Ethiopia.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the airport on June 2.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in Ghana who arrived at the airport on June 2 via the Netherlands.

The sixth patient is a Taiwan resident living in Taiwan who arrived at the airport on June 3.

The seventh patient is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the airport on June 3.

The patients have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 72 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,753 imported cases, 1,682 have been discharged upon recovery and 71 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.