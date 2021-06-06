Girls better than boys in sports accomplishments

Female students in Shanghai schools showed better performance in sports accomplishments than males, according to an education report.

Female students in Shanghai schools showed better performance in sports accomplishments than males, according to a report released by the Shanghai Education Commission and Shanghai University of Sport on Saturday.

The conclusion was made based on assessment of 417,336 primary and secondary school students in the city, in which they got 80.2 points on average. Respectively, girls got a score of 81.5, while boys got 78.9.

High school students got 82.2 points, followed by middle school students at 81 and primary ones at 78.1.

In five more detailed areas, students' sports awareness scored the highest with 92.1, followed by their sports knowledge (86), physical fitness (79.4), sports behavior (79.3) and sports skills (72.6).

To implement the State Council's requirement to promote sports accomplishments among all students and establish all-round evaluation systems, Shanghai began the assessment and related research in 2016. It has established a set of assessment theories covering students' attitudes, behavior and accomplishments in sports.

The latest round of assessment results will be analyzed to help further improve the assessment system to promote students' development in sport accomplishments in Shanghai and lead the country.

In the future, authorities will use the data not only to show students their own sports accomplishments and the general situation in Shanghai, but also to show their shortcomings and take intervening actions.

Shanghai will further strengthen the modern assessment of students' basic motor skills, break through the limitations of traditional technologies by intelligent equipment as well as advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence algorithms.