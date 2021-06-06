News / Metro

Don't be short-sighted, have children checked for myopia

﻿ Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  17:03 UTC+8, 2021-06-06
Medical experts called for better prevention and control of myopia in children on Sunday, National Eye Care Day.
Medical experts called for  better prevention and control of myopia in children on Sunday, National Eye Care Day.

According to the National Health Commission, myopia incidence is 14.5 percent for children aged 6, and the incidence climbs to 36 percent for primary school students, 71.6 percent for middle school students and 81 percent for high school students.

The biggest cause of myopia are improper habits such as long exposure to digital screens and a low awareness for myopia prevention and control, said Dr Wei Gehong from Shanghai Ren'ai Hospital. 

"We have treated many children who spend hours on smartphones, iPads and other digital products every day," she said.

A lack of outdoor activities, insufficient sleep, food picking and improper gestures while sitting also can cause myopia.

"Myopia is irreversible," she said. "So parents must take children suspected with myopia for early diagnosis and intervention as well as regular checks to prevent development into serious myopia."

﻿
