News / Metro

24 arrested after fake luxury jewelry investigation

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  23:36 UTC+8, 2021-06-06       0
Twenty-four people have been arrested for allegedly producing and trading fake luxury jewelry, Shanghai police said on Sunday.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  23:36 UTC+8, 2021-06-06       0
24 arrested after fake luxury jewelry investigation
Ti Gong

Fake jewelry seized by police.

Twenty-four people have been arrested for allegedly producing and trading fake luxury jewelry, Shanghai police said on Sunday.

The amount involved in this case is as high as 340 million yuan (US$53.18 million).

Police destroyed two production and sales sites, and discovered more than 400 pieces of fake necklaces, bracelets, and rings of various international luxury brands.

Fengxian Public Security Bureau in Shanghai received reports from many people about jewelry of international brands they purchased from the Internet which they suspected was fake, in October, 2020. After sending the products to be authenticated, police confirmed they were fake.

Police located the person who was running the online shop, surnamed Zeng, the chief of the gang, based in Shenzhen, China's south Guangzhou Province, after tracking the money flow on Wechat.

Police found that Zeng, together with two people, name Xiong and Yu, ran processing factories in Longgang and Luohu districts in Shenzhen. They purchased raw materials from a person surnamed Huang, then processed them into the replicas of luxury ornaments. Another person, surnamed Zeng as well, was set up to operate 30 online shops to sell the fake ornaments for profit.

Recently, 24 suspects, including Zeng, were arrested in Shenzhen by the Shanghai police with the cooperation of local police.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     