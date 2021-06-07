4 imported COVID-19 case reported in Shanghai

They are all Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Four imported coronavirus case was reported in the city on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Cambodia who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 4.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Russia who arrived at the local airport on June 4.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on May 23.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in Canada who arrived at the local airport on June 5.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 68 close contacts on the same flight with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

So far, of all the 1,757 imported cases, 1,682 have been discharged upon recovery and 75 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.