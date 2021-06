A man has been detained by police after he alledgedly killed his colleague at a university on Handan Road in Yangpu District on Monday afternoon.

The 39-year-old suspect, surnamed Jiang, a teacher at the university, which is not identified, told police that he held a work-related grudge against the colleague, surnamed Wang, 49, and attacked him with a knife.

An investigation is underway.