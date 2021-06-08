Dozens awarded in senior care and nursing design competition

The 9th China Senior Care Entrepreneurial Design and Innovation Awards competition featured the latest creations for the senior care and nursing sector.

Hu Min / SHINE

Fifty-nine works topped out at the 9th China Senior Care Entrepreneurial Design and Innovation Awards competition, which featured the latest inventions, applications, products and technologies in the senior care and nursing sector.

The competition received 900 submissions, and the winning entries were awarded today.

The submitted works came from enterprises, students and designers, offering a glimpse into the promising future of the senior care industry, the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau said.

A number of innovative works were submitted by university students, reflecting the vitality and creativity of the younger generation, officials said.

The competition also included products that aid nursing and rehabilitation, medical treatments, prosthetic limbs and intelligent information systems for the elderly.

For the first time, there is also a space-design category to address the renovation needs of barrier-friendly facilities at home.

A wide variety of submissions were awarded: a robot that assists seniors who take different medications; a finger-training instrument for those with Parkinson's disease; an analysis and alerting system based on artificial intelligence that responds to emergencies; and a magnifier watch.



Three primary school students won the top award for an air-curtain deodorizing toilet.

"It took more than a year to complete the project, and we issued many questionnaires at senior homes and incorporated the feedback," said 12-year-old Yuan Ruichen. "The aim is to provide a better and more pleasant toilet-use experience for the elderly and improve their quality of life."



Winning entries will be promoted and displayed at the annual Shanghai International Exhibition of Senior Care, Rehabilitation Medicine and Healthcare kicking off in the Pudong New Area on Wednesday.

Preferential policy and funding support will also be involved, according to the civil affairs bureau.

The annual competition is hosted by the civil affairs bureau, Shanghai Science and Technology Committee, Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization, Shanghai Commission of Commerce and Shanghai Education Commission.