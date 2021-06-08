Testing and accreditation on a fast track

Market watchdog says city had registered 1,176 testing agencies and 146 accreditation agencies by the end of 2020, a growth of 12.5 percent and 10.6 percent from a year earlier.

Ti Gong

The development of Shanghai's testing and accreditation industry is on a fast track, the city's market watchdog said on Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday's World Accreditation Day.

The city had registered 1,176 testing agencies and 146 accreditation agencies by the end of last year, a growth of 12.5 percent and 10.6 percent, respectively, from a year earlier, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

The industry in the city has more than 70,000 employees and over 28 million test reports were issued last year.

Business revenue surpassed 30 billion yuan (US$4.69 billion) last year for the first time, hitting 31.77 billion yuan.

Last year, 1.04 million test reports of food and agriculture products were issued, safeguarding food safety, and another 343,000 regarded air, water, soil and radiation, fueling Shanghai's efforts to become a green and low-carbon ecological city, the administration said.

About 5 million reports concerned vehicle safety and exhaust emissions.

Shanghai has 51 national-level quality testing centers, providing technical support for key industries such as integrated circuits, biomedicine, artificial intelligence, electronic information and automobiles, the administration said.

Meanwhile, 29 products and services of 23 companies including State Grid Shanghai Electric Power Company and Bright Dairy were honored with "Shanghai brand" certificates on Tuesday in a further push by the city to create a cluster of internationally competitive brands.