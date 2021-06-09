2 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are two Chinese returning from the UAE and Cote d'Ivoire. Meanwhile, five patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Two imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on May 31.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Cote d'Ivoire who arrived at the local airport on May 25.

Both cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,761 imported cases, 1,695 have been discharged upon recovery and 66 are still hospitalized.

Eleven imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.