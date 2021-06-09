A call for examples of well-off Chinese lives

Shanghai is soliciting photos, videos, audios and paintings that showcase Chinese people's pursuit of a well-off life from the public.

People can scan the QR code (below) and upload their works from now until early July. Finalists and winners will be published on news portal Thepaper.cn's website.

Photos should be larger than 2 megabytes with the longest side no less than 2,000 pixels. Computer-generated images will not be accepted. Videos should be in MP4 or MOV format with a resolution of 1920*1080.