Handicapped children take center stage at charity gala

More than 50 children with visual disabilities and autism participated in a children's charity gala recently held in Baoshan District's Tangwan Village to showcase their artistic talents on stage.

The gala, inspired by the classic fantasy novel "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz," encouraged them to make friends and create artworks together.



Radio anchor Shen Lei also shared her educational concepts with parents.

Since last year, the organizer Carebay has hosted a series of charity programs in the village, such as workshops focused on nature.