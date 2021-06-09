News / Metro

Online films increasing appeal to senior and rural netizens

﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:33 UTC+8, 2021-06-09       0
Rural and senior netizens have become the major new audiences of China's Internet films and audio products, amid the challenges and opportunities brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
﻿ Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:33 UTC+8, 2021-06-09       0
Online films increasing appeal to senior and rural netizens
Ti Gong

The Shanghai Internet Film Summit is taking place in Putuo District.

Rural and senior netizens have become the major new audiences of China's Internet films and audio products, amid the challenges and opportunities brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of online video viewers in China reached 900 million for the first time in 2020 – 300 million of which were from rural areas – after cinemas had to suspend operations for several months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Optical fibers are being widely installed in the country's villages, which has greatly reduced the digital divide between urban and rural regions," Zhu Yannan, director of the National Radio and Television Administration's Development and Research Center, told the Shanghai Internet Film Summit on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, an increasing number of people over the age of 50 have become the new audiences of online videos. There are 260 million senior netizens across the country, a new growth point for the Internet film sector.

As part of the Shanghai International Film and TV Festival, the annual Shanghai Internet Film Summit is taking place both online and offline in Putuo District to tap into the rapid development of China's online film sector.

"The quality of online films has drastically improved. Those with realistic themes that reflect people's lives and great changes have become the most popular among domestic audiences," said Zhu.

Online variety shows focus more on promoting positive stories and spirits, while online documentaries and animated shows can better reflect social reality with new technologies.

The number of Internet films in 2020 increased slightly year on year to 659, while the number of online documentaries increased by 70 percent to 259. The number of online animated shows increased by 38 percent to 396, including many themed around traditional Chinese culture.

Lu Di, director of Peking University's Audiovisual Communication Research Center, said online audiovisual producers should cater to the demand of new audiences, such as children and the elderly.

Putuo is creating an Internet film and television industry cluster along Jinshajiang Road. More than 100 leading film and TV companies have established bases in the area, including Alibaba Pictures, Tao Piaopiao, Union Pictures and Suning Universal Media, according to the Putuo District Culture and Tourism Bureau.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Suning
Alibaba
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     