China Aid features devices making life easier

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min Zhang Chaoyan
  20:15 UTC+8, 2021-06-09       0
Three-day International Exhibition of Senior Care, Rehabilitation Medicine and Healthcare showcases products and services designed to help elderly and disabled people.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A visitor uses a device providing rehabilitation training for people suffering from finger joint disorders.

Visitors interact with a robot. 

Innovative technologies, solutions and services benefiting elderly and disabled people are featured at an exhibition which opened at the Shanghai New International Expo Center in the Pudong New Area on Wednesday.

The three-day International Exhibition of Senior Care, Rehabilitation Medicine and Healthcare, Shanghai 2021, also known as China Aid, has more than 400 exhibitors from 12 countries and regions displaying products and services. 

The exhibition space of 40,000 square meters is a third more than last year and around 40,000 visitors are expected. 

The event, hosted by the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau and Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shanghai, dates back to 2000. 

On display are nursing beds, exoskeleton robots that can assist patients suffering from osteoarthritis and other conditions affecting their movement, and systems which can monitor the health of elderly people by analyzing their sleep, breathing and heart rate. Vehicles designed for disabled people are also on show.

A visitor is helped to use an upper limb training device. 

A visitor experiences a vehicle designed for disabled people.

Robotic devices can help those confined to bed with the problem of going to the toilet.

They can automatically identify, clean, dry and collect waste from the bedridden. 

Song Jun, the manufacturer's sales manager, said the device can be used in bed to provide a great physiological convenience.

"In addition, there will be some heated warm water inside the robot which can automatically clean the private parts of the human body," said Song, "The built-in air purification device can also effectively purify and deodorize the air after excretion."

For elderly people who are bedridden and have limited mobility, the first obstacle is getting out of bed. A nursing bed, first developed in China, is equipped with a rotating guardrail, casters, handrails and other accessories, to allow users to get out of bed and walk around it more easily and smoothly. 

The bed can also be automatically lifted and lowered, so a user can easily put both fee on the ground. 

"This design helps the user to sit on the bed more stably and reduce the risk of the user falling out of bed," said the manufacturer's Dong Jiazhuo.

Visitors try out some of the devices on display. 

A visitor tries out a finger training device. 

Devices that can help elderly, disabled or sick people are available to rent in a trial in 70 subdistricts and towns across the city.

On the list are 55 types of devices, including orthopedic equipment, nursing beds, walking aids, wheelchairs, oxygen generators and limb rehabilitation equipment.

A display area covering 800 square meters features rehabilitative and assistive devices, enabling people to try out more than 50 devices available for rent.

"Beds with nursing functions and walking assistive devices are among the most rented," said Sun Xiaohong, director of the disabled welfare department of the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.

"The category of devices for rent has been expanded to cater to the diversified demands of the elderly and disabled," said Sun. 

Livestreaming events will be held during the exhibition. 

"Enterprises in other sectors such as banking and telecommunications have ventured into the industry after eyeing the barrier-free demand from seniors and the huge potentials of the market," said Sun. 

"A lot of devices from Japanese and German companies are featured in the exhibition and we welcome foreign-funded companies into the market to boost the development of the industry and benefit the elderly," she added. 

The exhibition also features winning entries in the 9th China Senior Care Entrepreneurial Design and Innovation Awards competition and the development of the senior-care sector in the Yangtze River Delta region, including talent training, smart senior care, home nursing and senior-care finance. 

﻿
