Prosecutors reveal success in crime cases

  22:41 UTC+8, 2021-06-09       0
Since the beginning of this year, in terms of protecting people's property, procuratorates in Shanghai investigated 7,607 crimes and sued 400 of 1,145 suspects arrested.
City prosecutors investigated 7,607 crimes related to people's property this year, arresting 1,145 suspects and suing 400 of them, according to a press release issued on Wednesday by the Shanghai People's Procuratorate.

They also investigated 81 crimes and filed 34 public litigation cases related to food and drug security.

And they prosecuted 198 crimes and filed 229 public-interest litigation cases related to river pollution, water management and construction waste.

They also urged law enforcement by administrative authorities, filed 53 public interest litigation cases in urban public security and carried out special legal supervision to safeguard public security.

At the same time, they said they strengthened the rule of law in cyberspace, and carried out special supervision of online infringements of public welfare, with 151 cases prosecuted this year. 

Since the Supreme People's Procuratorate issued regulations on the hearing of cases examined by the people's procuratorates last September, Shanghai procuratorates carried out hearings in 1,788 cases involving all grassroots and intermediate courts as well as the city's higher court.

Procuratorial hearings have been carried out in criminal, civil and administrative litigation supervision cases, public interest litigation and complaint cases.

Procuratorial hearings have been widely supported by the public. A total of 97.5 percent of public hearing cases invited delegates of the people's congress, members of the people's political consultative conference and people's supervisors to form hearing panels.

Through the hearings, according to the Shanghai People's Procuratorate, the public has a better understanding of and support for procuratorial work. The majority of the members of the city's hearing panels agreed with prosecutors' opinions in 1,703 cases, accounting for 95.2 percent of the total.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
