7 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Seven imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Cambodia who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 4.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Malaysia who arrived at the local airport on June 6.



The third patient is a Chinese working in Cambodia who arrived at the local airport on May 26.

The fourth patient is a Chinese studying in Canada who arrived at the local airport on June 7.

The fifth patient is a Chinese living in France who arrived at the local airport on June 7.

The sixth patient is a Chinese living in Brazil who arrived at the local airport on June 7.

The seventh patient is a Chinese working in DR Congo who arrived at the local airport on June 8.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 151 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,768 imported cases, 1,700 have been discharged upon recovery and 68 are still hospitalized.

Eleven imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.