News / Metro

Mayor Gong meets Canadian envoy, NDB chief

﻿ Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  15:48 UTC+8, 2021-06-10       0
Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met the Canadian Ambassador to China Dominic Barton and Marcos Troyjo, president of New Development Bank, respectively, in Shanghai yesterday.
﻿ Qian Tong
Qian Tong
  15:48 UTC+8, 2021-06-10       0

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng met the Canadian Ambassador to China Dominic Barton and Marcos Troyjo, president of New Development Bank, respectively, in Shanghai yesterday.

As a window to China's reform and opening up, Shanghai is deepening the construction of an international center of economy, finance, trade, shipping and scientific innovation, Gong said.

"We are willing to deepen cooperation in clean energy, scientific innovation, life science, modern agriculture and financial service with Canada to have win-win development," he added.

Mayor Gong meets Canadian envoy, NDB chief

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng poses with Canadian Ambassador to China Dominic Barton in Shanghai yesterday.

Shanghai is an important link between Canada and China, and Canada is grateful for the support from Shanghai in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Barton said.

"We are willing to continue the deepening of cooperation in economy, trade and culture areas between the two nations, and we encourage Canadian enterprises to invest in Shanghai, especially in the areas of clean energy, elderly care, health and financial service," he added.

As the first international financial organization to settle in Shanghai, NDB is willing to more actively participate in the development of Shanghai, Troyjo told Gong.

Mayor Gong meets Canadian envoy, NDB chief

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng poses with Marcos Troyjo, president of New Development Bank, in Shanghai.

Dave Murphy, consul general of Canada in Shanghai, was also present at the meeting.


Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Fang
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     