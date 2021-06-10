News / Metro

Holiday railway trips projected to return to pre-pandemic level

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:42 UTC+8, 2021-06-10       0
Nearly 2 million people are predicted to take railway trips via seven stations in Shanghai during the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival holiday.
Nearly 2 million people are predicted to take railway trips via seven stations in Shanghai during the upcoming Dragon Boat Festival holiday from Saturday to next Monday, exceeding the number of passengers during the same period in 2019, the China Railway Shanghai Group said today. 

The holiday travel rush runs from Friday until next Tuesday.

Most passengers will be tourists and those returning home, with the majority taking short and medium-distance trips. 

Students taking graduation trips after the national college entrance examination will increase passenger flow.

Saturday will be the peak travel day, with 570,000 passengers expected. 

Tickets to destinations such as Hunan and Jiangxi provinces, as well as north of Jiangsu Province, are in short supply. 

A total of 96 additional trains will depart from Shanghai Railway Station, Shanghai South Railway Station and Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station en route to Jiangxi, Fujian and Anhui provinces and north of Jiangsu Province during the travel rush to accommodate the influx of passengers. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
