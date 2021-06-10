'Plum rain' season arrives in city a week early

With showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, the city entered the "plum rain" season today, seven days earlier than usual.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

With showers and thunderstorms in the forecast, the city entered the plum rain season today.

According to the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau, the arrival of plum rain this year is seven days earlier than usual, and the plum rain belt is not stable yet with swings between north and south.

Showers will continue on Friday and Saturday, with the rain belt moving south.

There will be heavy rain on Sunday and Monday, making for a soggy Dragon Boat Festival.

High temperatures will range between 26 and 30 degrees Celsius from Thursday to Sunday, with low temperatures between 23 and 24.

The city's plum rain season usually lasts for 23 days. The longest lasted for 58 days in 1954, and the shortest for only two days in 1897 and 1965.

Ti Gong

Power supply in city ensured

The maximum electrical grid load in the city is expected to reach 34.5 million kilowatts this summer, a bit higher than last year, according to the State Grid Shanghai Company.

Moreover, State Grid's power-supply capacity is predicted to reach 36.3 million kilowatts.

The company completed a total of 48 projects, and added 433.3 kilometers of new transmission lines and 11.35 million kilovolt-ampere of substation capacity in the run-up to the summer peak.

The number of scheduled outages in the city decreased 6 percent in the first five months of 2021 compared with the same period last year.

State Grid has completed the construction and transformation of 10-kilovolt lines, substations and low-voltage wires to prevent heavy overload in certain parts of the city.

In order to ensure consistent power supply, the company will strengthen operation controls of the power network, improve the maintenance of power equipment and carry out risk assessments and management.

State Grid is fully prepared for emergency repairs for the upcoming typhoon season.