Jinshan District rescue crews prepare for aquatic emergencies

  16:55 UTC+8, 2021-06-10       0
Fire and rescue crews in Jinshan District carried out a water-accident exercise on Wednesday to improve emergency-rescue capabilities in bodies of water.
The fire and rescue team in Jinshan District carried out a water-accident exercise on Wednesday during the city's plum rain season to improve emergency-rescue capabilities in bodies of water.

The exercise focused on several different areas, including boat driving, rope-throwing, live-bait and fixed-point rescues, technical diving movements and boat control in rapidly flowing water, according to authorities.

The drill set strict requirements and combined theory with practical operations.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
