Jinshan District rescue crews prepare for aquatic emergencies

The fire and rescue team in Jinshan District carried out a water-accident exercise on Wednesday during the city's plum rain season to improve emergency-rescue capabilities in bodies of water.

The exercise focused on several different areas, including boat driving, rope-throwing, live-bait and fixed-point rescues, technical diving movements and boat control in rapidly flowing water, according to authorities.

The drill set strict requirements and combined theory with practical operations.