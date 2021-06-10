Shanghai and Hamburg celebrate 35-year sister-city anniversary

Over the past 35 years, the two cities have partnered in areas such as economics, education, culture, tourism, science and technology, healthcare and environmental protection.

Shanghai and Hamburg, Germany, have been sister cities for 35 years. As part of the anniversary celebrations, a short video called "Biking through the sister cities Shanghai and Hamburg" has been released.

Anniversary celebrations were held in Shanghai on May 28 and in Hamburg on June 5.