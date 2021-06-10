News / Metro

'People's Hero' visits local hospital to express gratitude

Zhang Dingyu, one of three recipients of the honorary title "People's Hero," visited Renji Hospital to meet with medical staff who helped fight COVID-19 in Wuhan last year.
Zhang Dingyu, one of three recipients of the honorary title "People's Hero," visited Renji Hospital on Wednesday to meet with medical staff who traveled to Wuhan last year to support the fight against COVID-19.

Last September, President Xi Jinping awarded renowned respiratory disease expert Zhong Nanshan with the Medal of the Republic, the country's highest honor. Zhang, head of Wuhan's Jinyintan Hospital, traditional Chinese medicine expert Zhang Boli and Chen Wei, a military medical scientist, were awarded "People's Hero" for their devotion to battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zhang, who has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), is a hero to many in Wuhan. He led the hospital to actively work on the front line of the pandemic. His hospital has treated more than 2,800 COVID-19 patients, many of whom were critically ill.

At Renji, Zhang met Dr Zheng Junhua, the leader of Shanghai's first medical team to support Wuhan, and four of the team members.

"I came to see my friends at Renji to express my gratitude for their help and devotion to Wuhan," Zhang said.

Ti Gong

Zhang Dingyu (left) visits Renji Hospital to meet Shanghai doctors who served in Wuhan last year.

Ti Gong

Zhang shake hands with Dr Zha Qiongfang, who was part of the first medical team to support Wuhan last year.

﻿
