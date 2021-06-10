Sporting action on the outskirts of the city

Recent table tennis challenge just one of the many activities organized in Nanhui New Town each year by a sports alliance of local universities, neighborhoods and companies.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Sports are on the doorstep, even in the outskirts of the city.

A table tennis challenge, part of the 2021 Shanghai Community Sports Games, attracted local residents, company workers and university students in Nanhui New Town, more than 70 kilometers from People's Square.

Shanghai Dianji University won the event, with the Lingang Community United in second place.

The township government, which hosted the challenge, said the event brought local people closer together.

One of the five "new cities," 343-square-kilometer Nanhui New Town is in the main urban area of the Lingang pilot free trade zone.

Local universities, neighborhoods and companies have formed a sports alliance which holds many sports activities every year, including running and sailing.