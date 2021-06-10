Chongming becoming major agricultural hub

New varieties, technologies and equipment in the flower, fruit and vegetable industries highlighted an agricultural seed-source exchange conference in Chongming District today.

Ti Gong

The National Agricultural Science and Technology Achievements Transfer Service Center and the Chongming sub-center of the National Seed Industry Science and Technology Achievements Property Trading Center were established at the conference.

The creation of the Chongming sub-center shows that Chongming is quickly building itself into the agricultural portion of the "building Shanghai into a science and technology innovation center with global influence" campaign, according to Zheng Yichuan, deputy director of Chongming District.

The sub-center will integrate elements of agricultural science and innovation resources; build a platform for transforming and trading agricultural innovation achievements; gather the best new varieties, equipment and technologies from home and abroad; carry out road shows, exchanges and promotions of innovative achievements; and promote transactions of property rights and patent rights, exchanges and agreements between regional markets and the continuous emergence of innovative scientific and technological achievements.

In the next stage, Chongming will strengthen its support of science and technology for agriculture industries; promote the transformation of scientific and technological achievements into productivity; fulfill the integrated development of science and technology and agriculture; and promote the rapid upgrade of agriculture.



As the major site for the city's implementation of the Rural Revitalization Strategy, the district will build a high ground for the development of modern, urban, green agriculture.



It will adhere to the development of key scientific and technological innovation fields, such as the breeding and propagation of improved agricultural varieties, ecological-cultivation technology, animal and plant protection, intelligent agricultural machinery, digital agriculture and achievement-transformation service.



Ti Gong