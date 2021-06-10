Haichang Ocean Park lights up for festival.

Nearly 400 unmanned aerial vehicles forming patterns related to the festival will be a highlight of the holiday celebrations at the park in the Pudong New Area over the weekend.

Ti Gong

Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park in the Pudong New Area will stage a water show with an unmanned drone performance to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival.

The show will feature nearly 400 unmanned aerial vehicles forming patterns related to the festival, water curtains, laser shows and illuminations.

It will be staged from Friday night and run through Monday.

Activities at the park will allow tourists to experience the traditional culture and customs of the festival.

People will be invited to make zongzi, a wrapped steamed glutinous rice dumpling with different fillings that is just as traditional as the holiday itself, and attach strings of different colors to them.

This year's Dragon Boat Festival in on Monday.