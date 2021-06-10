News / Metro

City hotels accepting digital yuan payment

Hotels in Shanghai managed by Huazhu Group have started taking e-yuan payments, with the Shanghai-headquartered group taking a digital approach to upgrade customer services.
A terminal at a hotel managed by Huazhu Group in Shanghai takes e-yuan payment. 

A screen shows an e-yuan payment received

The payment of digital yuan has extended to the city's hospitality industry. 

Hotels in Shanghai managed by Huazhu Group, one of China's biggest multi-brand hotel chain management groups, have started taking e-yuan payments, the Shanghai-headquartered group said on Thursday. 

The group is also taking a digital approach to upgrade its customer service and enhance operation efficiency.

About 4,700 hotels managed by the group nationwide have enabled 30-second check-in and zero-second check-out for guests via self-service kiosks. 

Room service robots that can deliver meals to guests' doors have also been adopted by hotels managed by the group. 

The group said it will introduce traditional Chinese aesthetics values and culture into the design of hotels together with digital installations. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
