News / Metro

Forum addresses protection of intangible cultural heritage

﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  20:42 UTC+8, 2021-06-10       0
The 9th International (Shanghai) Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection Forum was held at the Shanghai Art & Design Academy on Thursday.
﻿ Wang Jie
Wang Jie
  20:42 UTC+8, 2021-06-10       0

The 9th International (Shanghai) Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection Forum was held at the Shanghai Art & Design Academy on Thursday.

Along with the ongoing International Exhibition of Traditional Fine Arts at the Shanghai Art Collection Museum, both the forum and the exhibition are key projects of the Shanghai Culture program, which aims to promote cultural exchanges between Shanghai and its "sister cities" involved in the Belt and Road Initiative.

This year's forum is themed "Tracing Art in the Heart" and features speakers from countries such as China, Japan, Austria, Norway, Argentina, Egypt, Colombia, Turkey, Slovakia and Ukraine talking about their practices and experiences protecting intangible cultural heritage. 

According to the organizers, the forum hopes to build a platform to bring together the wisdom of experts and scholars from around the world to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing intangible cultural heritage protection.

The subjects of the forum varied from "China's Last 20 Years in Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection," "Legislation's Promotional Effect on Chinese Intangible Cultural Heritage Protection," "Masters of Diversity – Heritage in Handcraft Techniques and Procedures in Argentina" to "Speaking 'Paper': Egypt's Ancient Culture Preserved on Papyrus" and "Protection and Innovation in the Practice of Intangible Cultural Heritage in Colombia." 

Due to the pandemic, some of the speeches were presented via video or writing.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Belt and Road Initiative
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     