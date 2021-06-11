News / Metro

Two new Metro station names honor First National Congress

﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  13:05 UTC+8, 2021-06-11       0
Two Metro stations in downtown Shanghai will be renamed on June 20, traffic control authorities said today.
﻿ Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  13:05 UTC+8, 2021-06-11       0

Two Metro stations in downtown Shanghai will be renamed on June 20, traffic control authorities said today.

The South Huangpi Road Station on Line 1 will be renamed Site of the First CPC National Congress · South Huangpi Road Station, and the Xintiandi Station on lines 10 and 13 will be renamed Site of the First CPC National Congress · Xintiandi Station.

The work related to renaming the stations has begun, and will be essentially completed by next Sunday, according to authorities.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     