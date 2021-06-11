Two new Metro station names honor First National Congress

Two Metro stations in downtown Shanghai will be renamed on June 20, traffic control authorities said today.

The South Huangpi Road Station on Line 1 will be renamed Site of the First CPC National Congress · South Huangpi Road Station, and the Xintiandi Station on lines 10 and 13 will be renamed Site of the First CPC National Congress · Xintiandi Station.

The work related to renaming the stations has begun, and will be essentially completed by next Sunday, according to authorities.