Vast majority of Chinese adults plagued by dental problems

As many as 97 percent of Chinese adults have dental problems, calling for increased public awareness and regular treatments, medical experts said.

A recent epidemiological study found 97 percent of the adult population have dental calculus, 88 percent have decayed teeth and 85 percent have gum issues. Along with sensitive teeth, bad breath, teeth stains and dental plaque, these are the seven common dental problems among Chinese adults.

"Many dental problems stem from poor habits beginning in childhood. Good, proper dental care and hygiene habits are important for dental disease prevention and control," said Dr Wang Ying from Shanghai Ren'ai Hospital.

Wang said many young people have recognized the importance of orthodontics for dental health and a better appearance.



"But some people just buy stuff online. Orthodontics is a complicated, long-term, professional medical procedure that ensures safety and good outcomes," she said. "We encourage people to visit professional clinics and hospitals."