Upgrade completed on city's oldest 500-kilovolt substation

The upgrade and reconstruction of the oldest 500-kilovolt substation in Shanghai was completed Wednesday, with 60 percent more power transformation capacity.

Zhu Yingjie / Ti Gong

The project took three years. The overall power transformation capacity of the Huangdu Substation has grown from 3,000 to 4,800 megavolt-amperes, an increase of 60 percent. It is now the largest 500-kilovolt substation in the city.



State Grid said the increased transformation capacity can supply electricity to nearly 230,000 households.

The Jiading District substation, also known as the "electric power heart" of Shanghai's northwest section, began operations in 1987. It was the first 500-kilovolt substation in the city and provides power for nearby districts including Qingpu, Putuo and Changning.