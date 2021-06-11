Celebrating CPC's centennial with music and movie posters

An exhibition with melody and film posters opened at the Wukang Road Tourist Information Center in Xuhui District today to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the CPC.

Ti Gong

Hu Min / SHINE

Ti Gong

An exhibition with melody and film posters opened at the Wukang Road Tourist Information Center in Xuhui District today to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China.

It features nearly 200 vinyl records, some bearing precious recordings such as a speech made by Chairman Mao Zedong on October 30, 1949, and speeches delivered by Vladimir Lenin between 1919 and 1921.

Visitors can listen to the melodies of nearly 100 songs related to the city's revolutionary history, and learn stories behind them via documents.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The works and life experiences of patriotic musicians and artists, such as composer Nie Er (1912-1935), poet Tian Han (1898-1968), who wrote the lyrics of the national anthem "March of the Volunteers," and composer-pianist Xian Xinghai (1905-1945), are also featured.

People can play music on old-fashioned vinyl turntables.

Nearly 20 film posters also take the spotlight, showing the city's revolutionary history and reform process.

The exhibition at 393 Wukang Road, hosted by the Xuhui District Culture and Tourism Bureau, is free and runs through July 2.

Cultural activities, including a lecture and concert, will be staged during the exhibition.