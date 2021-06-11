News / Metro

Chongming police tackle safety hazards in empty homes

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:03 UTC+8, 2021-06-11       0
To address the problem of safety hazards in empty homes, police in Chongming District have become caretakers of such properties.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:03 UTC+8, 2021-06-11       0
Chongming police tackle safety hazards in empty homes
Ti Gong

Police officers and government officials review the new program.

To address the problem of safety hazards in empty homes, police in Chongming District have become caretakers of such properties.

The new measure was prompted by an increasing number of reports to the district police in recent years related to empty apartments.

One case was reported in February by a woman surnamed Yang who has an apartment in a residential complex in the Changzheng area.

When Yang returned to her apartment on February 25 after a stay in early January, she found her new cookers and television set missing. The case was solved the next day after police found that her neighbor had robbed her apartment.

The problem is especially acute in the Changzheng area, where two in three apartments are empty most of the year. In addition to burglaries, illegal occupation of properties, fires and broken water and electricity facilities are often reported.

A total of 61 reports related to the empty homes were filed with police in the area last year, up from 45 in 2019, according to district police.

In April, the Changzheng Police Station became the first in the district to introduce a free service to owners of empty homes to keep their properties safe while they're away.

The service includes periodic patrolling of the homes, which are intensified during bad weather. When patrollers discover broken utility facilities, property management firms are asked to fix them with property owners paying later.

The district police said the service is supported by housing and justice authorities.

A trial of the service has been carried out in Changle Ercun, and 87 property owners, 73 percent of owners who have been contacted by the police, have agreed to receive the service.

So far, no burglaries have been reported in those apartments, and 33 cases of broken water pipes and fire and flood hazards have been rectified thanks to the home patrollers, police said.

The service has been expanded to other parts of the district.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     