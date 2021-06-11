News / Metro

Blueberries ripe for picking in Qingpu District

Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:05 UTC+8, 2021-06-11
More than 18,000 visitors are expected to take part in a variety of activities during the blueberry-picking season in the suburban district which will last until July 10.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:05 UTC+8, 2021-06-11       0
Blueberries ripe for picking in Qingpu District
Hu Min / SHINE

Visitors try blueberries grown in Qingpu District. 

Blueberries grown in Qingpu District, Shanghai, have ripened and the picking season will run through July 10. 

Visitors are being invited to pick the fruit and enjoy making blueberry ice cream and planting blueberries during the season, according to the district government. 

A summer bazaar featuring fresh blueberries is part of the season's activities. 

The main venue is Qingpu Modern Agriculture Park, which has 800 mu (533,600 square meters) of blueberry fields. Located in Liantang Town, it has a blueberry culture experience garden.  

The park also features a green rice processing and storage center and an agricultural waste treatment center. Some 1,000 mu are used to grow grapes, peaches and organic vegetables.

Organizers expect more than 18,000 visitors during the picking season. 

Blueberries ripe for picking in Qingpu District
Hu Min / SHINE

Qingpu's fresh fruits are now on sale.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
