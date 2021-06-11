News / Metro

Renji Hospital honored for its patriotic contributions

The history exhibition hall at Renji Hospital was honored as a patriotism education base, the first hospital history exhibition hall to receive such an honor.
The history exhibition hall at Renji Hospital, Shanghai's first Western medicine hospital, was honored as a patriotism education base in the Pudong New Area – the first hospital history exhibition hall to receive such an honor, the hospital announced today.

Founded in 1844 by English medical missionary William Lockhart, Renji pioneered Western medicine in Shanghai.

The hospital actively participated in the Chinese War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression (1931-1945), and established the first secret Party organization in a hospital in 1938.

The exhibition hall is located in Renji's Pudong branch at 1630 Dongfang Road.

Ti Gong

An old picture of Renji Hospital

Ti Gong

Renji Hospital's exhibition hall

﻿
