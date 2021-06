Sites of the earliest national congresses granted a 5A rating, putting them on a par with the Oriental Pearl TV Tower, Wild Animal Park and Shanghai Science and Technology Museum.

The sites of the first, second and fourth national congresses of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Shanghai have been granted a 5A rating, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism said on Friday.

A 5A rating indicates exceptional overall tourism quality.

The city previously had three 5A-level national tourist attractions – the Oriental Pearl TV Tower, Shanghai Wild Animal Park and Shanghai Science and Technology Museum.