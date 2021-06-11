Experts educate elderly about hip problems

Staff from the Shanghai 6th People's Hospital offer free advice to residents in the Tianlin Subdistrict as part of a national campaign to raise awareness about hip fractures.

Experts from Shanghai 6th People's Hospital organized free consultations and advice for elderly people in Tianlin Subdistrict on Friday on how to prevent hip fractures.

It was the first event in a national "Healthy Hip" campaign to educate people on how to prevent hip problems.

Dr Zhang Wei, from the hospital's orthopedics department, said hip fractures in the elderly lead to a high rate of death or disability.

"With the rising number of elderly people, the issue has caused wide attention. Our hospital has been devoted to improving medical skills in elderly hip fracture treatment as well as prevention, alerts and rehabilitation," he said.