News / Metro

Transfer of sci-tech achievements proceeds at full pace

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:46 UTC+8, 2021-06-12       0
Technology contract turnover in Shanghai is expected to exceed 300 billion yuan (US$47 billion) by 2023, a newly-revealed plan shows.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:46 UTC+8, 2021-06-12       0

Technology contract turnover in Shanghai is expected to exceed 300 billion yuan (US$47 billion) by 2023, a newly revealed plan shows.

The city government recently released a three-year action plan to promote the transfer of sci-tech achievements in an effort to build the city into an innovation hub with global influence.

According to the plan, by 2023, the city will have at least 100 professional technology transfer institutions and more than 3,000 talented staff in this profession.

Notably, the plan underlines the big role of the medical sector in Shanghai's innovation landscape.

Medical institutions and professionals are encouraged to turn their brilliant ideas into marketable products, according to Lu Min, deputy director of the Shanghai Science and Technology Commission.

"In a recent talk with doctors, professors from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology collected over 500 ideas and found over 100 had the potential to be turned into products," he said. "But who came to finally support it? Universities and hospitals have limited funds, and businesses are expected to invest in the early-stage research and development."

The plan also pinpoints the importance of universities in technology transfer.

In a pilot program, Shanghai Jiao Tong University on January 25 launched a one-stop service system to facilitate on-campus technology transfer. It streamlines administrative procedures and reduces approval time for applications from at least 30 days to within six days.

"In the first three months of this year, the school has witnessed nearly 60 findings to be transferred, and technology contract turnover has exceeded over 360 million yuan, far surpassing the same period last year," said Liu Qunyan from the university's Office of Research Management.

According to Shanghai Education Commission, 20 universities in Shanghai have set up their own technology transfer institutions, including Fudan and Tongji.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     