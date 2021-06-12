Exhibitions showcase wonders of Chinese arts and crafts

Residents and tourists are invited to experience the splendors of traditional Chinese arts and crafts at six different exhibitions over the Dragon Boat Festival holiday.

Residents and tourists are invited to experience the splendors of traditional Chinese arts and crafts at six different exhibitions over the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, Shanghai's cultural and tourism authorities announced on Saturday.

The Baoshan International Folk Arts Exposition, which is the main venue, has some 500 exhibits covering a wide range of areas such as paper-cutting, carving, dyes and ceramic firing.

Traditional art and craft works such as Jingdezhen ceramics, tea sets, embroidery works, as well as wood and bamboo carving works, Longquan kiln works and kesi, or Chinese silk tapestry works are on display.

They came from more than 120 inheritors of national intangible cultural heritages and more than 60 art and craft masters.

Inheritors are displaying their exquisite skills in embroidery, sachet, jade carving and traditional clothing making of Miao ethnic minority at the exhibition.

Also on display are Weifang kites, Qinhuai lanterns, Tianjin clay sculptures, Taohuawu woodblock New Year's print, and Yixing zisha (purple clay) teapots.

The exhibition also features a huge gold mask simulating the one unearthed at the Sanxingdui ruins site in Sichuan Province.

The mask is made of 500 grams of gold and took 15 days to finish.

The five sub-venues are the Shanghai Mass Art Center, Being Art Museum, Baopu Art Museum, Maoma Warehouse and Shanghai Haipai Art Center.

In total, the six venues feature about 1,500 exhibits.

The exhibitions will run through July 11.