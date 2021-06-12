News / Metro

It's time to Mickey Mouse around at Yuz Museum

An interactive art exhibition allowing people to indulge in the world of Mickey Mouse raised its curtain in Shanghai on Saturday.
Li Qian / SHINE

A man looks back at Mickey Mouse's history.

A wall of Mickey Mouse cartoons.
Li Qian / SHINE

A wall of Mickey Mouse cartoons.

Neon-lit Mickey and Minnie.
Li Qian / SHINE

Neon-lit Mickey and Minnie.

"Mickey: The True Original & Ever Curious" exhibition, the first stop of its Chinese tour, opened at the Yuz Museum Shanghai. It will last to October 10.

A giant Mickey Mouse installation.
Li Qian / SHINE

A giant Mickey Mouse installation.

A woman takes a selfie with a tree of Mickey Mouse toys.
Li Qian / SHINE

A woman takes a selfie with a tree of Mickey Mouse toys.

A calligraphy exhibit.
Li Qian / SHINE

A calligraphy exhibit.

Since "Steamboat Willie," the first animated film with synchronized sound, hit the silver screen in 1928 in New York, a little dancing mouse – Mickey Mouse – has captured the heart and minds of fans of all ages, across generations, around the world.

The exhibition presents Mickey Mouse-inspired works created by more than 50 renowned artists at home and abroad through various mediums, including painting, sculpture, installations, sound, performance, new media, as well as historic pieces.

Iconic Mickey Mouse hands wait to be shaken.
Li Qian / SHINE

Iconic Mickey Mouse hands wait to be shaken.

A three-eyed Mickey Mouse.
Li Qian / SHINE

A three-eyed Mickey Mouse.

A popular area for taking photos.
Li Qian / SHINE

A popular area for taking photos.

An innovative exhibit.
Li Qian / SHINE

An innovative exhibit.

The exhibition features a special section for the Shanghai stop: "Mickey and/in China," displaying works combining traditional Chinese elements such as calligraphy with Mickey Mouse, and looking back over the five years of development of Shanghai Disney Resort.

Mickey Mouse on multiple screens.
Li Qian / SHINE

Mickey Mouse on multiple screens.

Mickey Mouse sculptures.
Li Qian / SHINE

Mickey Mouse sculptures.

Creating a park-like open space, the dynamic exhibition invokes a spirit of exploration, inviting the audience to become part of Mickey's ever curious world. 

Tickets are available on various online ticketing channels.

Shanghai Disney Resort.
Li Qian / SHINE

Shanghai Disney Resort.

Hats off to Mickey Mouse.
Li Qian / SHINE

Hats off to Mickey Mouse.

Visitors watch Mickey Mouse movies.
Li Qian / SHINE

Visitors watch Mickey Mouse movies.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
