It's time to Mickey Mouse around at Yuz Museum

An interactive art exhibition allowing people to indulge in the world of Mickey Mouse raised its curtain in Shanghai on Saturday.

"Mickey: The True Original & Ever Curious" exhibition, the first stop of its Chinese tour, opened at the Yuz Museum Shanghai. It will last to October 10.

Since "Steamboat Willie," the first animated film with synchronized sound, hit the silver screen in 1928 in New York, a little dancing mouse – Mickey Mouse – has captured the heart and minds of fans of all ages, across generations, around the world.

The exhibition presents Mickey Mouse-inspired works created by more than 50 renowned artists at home and abroad through various mediums, including painting, sculpture, installations, sound, performance, new media, as well as historic pieces.

The exhibition features a special section for the Shanghai stop: "Mickey and/in China," displaying works combining traditional Chinese elements such as calligraphy with Mickey Mouse, and looking back over the five years of development of Shanghai Disney Resort.

Creating a park-like open space, the dynamic exhibition invokes a spirit of exploration, inviting the audience to become part of Mickey's ever curious world.

Tickets are available on various online ticketing channels.

