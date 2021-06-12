News / Metro

Students on song thanks to opera textbooks

Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  22:37 UTC+8, 2021-06-12       0
Shanghai Normal University has released the city's first set of opera textbooks for regular primary and secondary students.
Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  22:37 UTC+8, 2021-06-12       0
Students on song thanks to opera textbooks
Ti Gong

The textbooks

Shanghai Normal University has released the city's first set of opera textbooks for regular primary and secondary students.

These include three books, each for primary, middle and high schools.

The book for primary school students mainly introduces five operas, such as Peking Opera and Huju Opera; the middle school version shows classic opera plays; and the high school version goes deeper into different schools of performance in each opera genre.

The publishing program was initiated in 2018 by a team led by Zhu Hengfu, a professor at the university, in cooperation with several schools specialized in opera. The books were published recently by Shanghai Jiao Tong University Press.

"Traditional opera is different from arts such as drama, dancing, films and television, which already have solid foundation in basic-education schools," said Zhu. "It will have to start from zero in most regular schools. The compiling and publishing of the textbooks is the first step for opera education in such schools. Training for teachers and promotion of opera classes will be carried out soon." 

Zhu Jinsong, a member of the team, said the existing materials for opera education are too simple and homogeneous while the new textbooks take psychological characteristics and their current learning content into consideration and provide professional and progressive training.

Mu Xiaojiong, principal and a math teacher at Guangming High School, began learning Peking Opera when he was a high school student and became a student of famous opera master Zhou Shaolin later. 

He said his school now has a professional team to teach opera among students, while its teachers have been helping train opera teachers for other schools for two years.

"To teach primary and secondary students opera, our main task is not to cultivate professional opera performers," he said. "We are guiding students to experience the charming traditional Chinese culture  to give them some inspiration or enlightenment in studying other subjects. So these textbooks can be used in a wide range of areas, such as teaching and learning of Chinese, history and philosophy."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     