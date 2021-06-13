Festival highlights youth culture and art

All Day Chill@Riverside, a festival featuring music, art installations and a creative bazaar, is being held at the Yangpu Riverside Public Space.

Performances of varied music genres, including jazz, hip-hop and ballad, are staged by young musicians and bands.



Local artists from Loliloli Studio have combined traditional culture with contemporary art to create a special "dragon boat" art installation.

The organizers of the two-day festival, which ends on Sunday, aim to develop the festival into a new cultural and lifestyle brand.

Following the festival, more cultural and art events will be held at the Yangpu Riverside Public Space. Original brands of youth culture and fashion will be introduced and incubated for the younger generation of people.

