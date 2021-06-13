6 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are all Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, ten patients were discharged upon recovery and two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Six imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in the Maldives who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 5 via Sri Lanka.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Ethiopia who arrived at the local airport on June 8.

The third and fourth patients are a Chinese couple living and working in Spain who arrived at the local airport on June 8 on the same flight.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in Cambodia who arrived at the local airport on June 9.

The sixth patient is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on June 9.

All new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 187 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, ten patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 1,784 imported cases, 1,718 have been discharged upon recovery and 66 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.