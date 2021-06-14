5 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are all Chinese returning from overseas. Meanwhile, two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Five imported coronavirus cases were reported in the city on Sunday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Monday morning. No locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Georgia who arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on June 9 via the Netherlands.

The second and third patients, both Chinese studying in Russia, and the fourth patient, a Chinese working in Russia, arrived at the local airport on June 11 on the same flight.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in Chile who arrived at the local airport on June 11 via France.

All new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 101 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

So far, of all the 1,789 imported cases, 1,718 have been discharged upon recovery and 71 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 371 local cases, 364 have been discharged upon recovery. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.