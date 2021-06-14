Holiday railway trips exceed pre-pandemic numbers

The number of railway trips recorded in the Yangtze River Delta region during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday has surpassed the number of trips prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Between Friday – when the holiday travel rush began – and Sunday, an average of more than 2.5 million daily railway trips were recorded in the region, more than the same period in 2019.

Most passengers are tourists and people returning home. Students taking graduation trips after the national college entrance examination have also increased passenger flow, the railway group said.

A total of 2.74 million railway trips are predicted in the region today, and 222 additional trains are operating to accommodate the large number of passengers.