News / Metro

Holiday railway trips exceed pre-pandemic numbers

Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:30 UTC+8, 2021-06-14       0
The number of railway trips recorded in the Yangtze River Delta region during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday has surpassed the number of trips prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  16:30 UTC+8, 2021-06-14       0
Holiday railway trips exceed pre-pandemic numbers
Ti Gong

On the G7266 train from Hefei to Shanghai, a boy receives a zongzi (wrapped steamed glutinous rice dumpling with different fillings), a traditional Dragon Boat Festival food, from a train attendant.

Holiday railway trips exceed pre-pandemic numbers
Ti Gong

A staffer at Hongqiao Railway Station provides guidance to passengers. 

The number of railway trips recorded in the Yangtze River Delta region during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday has surpassed the number of trips prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the China Railway Shanghai Group announced today, the last day of the three-day holiday.

Between Friday – when the holiday travel rush began – and Sunday, an average of more than 2.5 million daily railway trips were recorded in the region, more than the same period in 2019.

Most passengers are tourists and people returning home. Students taking graduation trips after the national college entrance examination have also increased passenger flow, the railway group said.

A total of 2.74 million railway trips are predicted in the region today, and 222 additional trains are operating to accommodate the large number of passengers.

Holiday railway trips exceed pre-pandemic numbers
Ti Gong

A girl receives a gift sachet on board a train in the region. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     