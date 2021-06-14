News / Metro

Film festival seeks to cultivate young talent

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  17:50 UTC+8, 2021-06-14       0
The first "SIFF Shooting 48H" competition has been launched at the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival. Winners will be announced on Wednesday.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  17:50 UTC+8, 2021-06-14       0

The first "SIFF Shooting 48H" competition has been launched at the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival. Winners will be announced on Wednesday.

Eight teams of young video enthusiasts are taking part in the competition. 

Within only 48 hours, they will complete the shooting of urban landscape videos under the theme of "Meeting."

The competition is an effort by the film festival to explore and cultivate young, creative filmmakers who are passionate about films.

Veteran film professionals, including Liang Ming, Yu Gang and Yan Dongxu, are serving as mentors, sharing their experience and expertise. They will show the young filmmakers how to conceive a good story, arrange shooting plans and coordinate with team members.

The videos will be judged by producer Ye Ning and directors Yuan Yuan and Huo Meng.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     