Film festival seeks to cultivate young talent

The first "SIFF Shooting 48H" competition has been launched at the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival. Winners will be announced on Wednesday.

Eight teams of young video enthusiasts are taking part in the competition.

Within only 48 hours, they will complete the shooting of urban landscape videos under the theme of "Meeting."

The competition is an effort by the film festival to explore and cultivate young, creative filmmakers who are passionate about films.

Veteran film professionals, including Liang Ming, Yu Gang and Yan Dongxu, are serving as mentors, sharing their experience and expertise. They will show the young filmmakers how to conceive a good story, arrange shooting plans and coordinate with team members.

The videos will be judged by producer Ye Ning and directors Yuan Yuan and Huo Meng.