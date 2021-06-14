News / Metro

Medics step up to donate blood on World Blood Donor Day

Thirty-two medical workers at Huashan Hospital donated blood today at the Shanghai Blood Center to mark World Blood Donor Day.

Among them, 25 donated blood and seven donated platelet. Almost one-third of 32 medics are under the age of 30.

Dr Zhang Wenhong, leader of the Shanghai COVID-19 treatment team and director of Huashan Hospital's infectious disease department, also participated, and encouraged more people to take part, especially young people.

"Medical professionals donating blood is a way of exhibiting that doing so isn't harmful to healthy people," he said. "Blood is important for clinical use, and we want more warm-hearted people to join us."

Last year, 473,900 units of blood were collected in Shanghai through 330,600 donations.

There are 13.6 blood donors among every 1,000 people in the city, higher than the national level.

Young people are the driving force behind blood donations in the city. About 75 percent of last year's donors were between the ages of 18 and 30, according to the Shanghai Blood Center.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Dr Zhang Wenhong donates blood today.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
