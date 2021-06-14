News / Metro

Culture proves popular with holiday visitors

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:23 UTC+8, 2021-06-14       0
Traditional activities drew Dragon Boat Festival crowds young and old to tourist attractions in Shanghai with the number of visitors exceeding pre-pandemic levels.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:23 UTC+8, 2021-06-14       0
Culture proves popular with holiday visitors
Ti Gong

A girl is helped to make zongzi at Haichang Ocean Park. 

Culture proves popular with holiday visitors
Ti Gong

Yuyuan Garden packed with visitors during the holiday. 

Culture proves popular with holiday visitors
Ti Gong

Children learn about plants at Shanghai Botanical Garden. 

Tourist attractions in the city were busy during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday on Monday with plenty of traditional activities for them to enjoy. 

Shanghai Zoo in Changning District had more than 26,000 visitors.

At Binjiang Forest Park and Haichang Ocean Park, both in the Pudong New Area, and the Yuyuan Garden tourist attraction, visitors were invited to make zongzi, wrapped steamed glutinous rice dumpling with different fillings, a traditional festival treat.

Polar bears at the ocean park enjoyed a special "zongzi" and ice cream feast made from mackerel, eggs and corn powder.

Shanghai Botanical Garden in Xuhui District held an activity to promote knowledge about plants related to the festival. 

Culture proves popular with holiday visitors
Ti Gong

Visitors young and old make zongzi at Shanghai Binjiang Forest Park. 

Culture proves popular with holiday visitors
Ti Gong

A light show at Haichang Ocean Park during the holiday. 

Culture proves popular with holiday visitors
Ti Gong

People make sachets at the Yuyuan Garden tourist attraction.

Shanghai-based online travel operator Trip.com said orders for tickets, vehicle rental and private tours during this year's festival surpassed those of 2019, or before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amusement parks, museums and watertowns were some of the favorite options, while Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Hangzhou, and Chongqing were the top five most popular tourist destinations.

Also popular were tourist attractions hosting traditional cultural activities such as Nianhua Bay in Jiangsu Province which hosted a hanfu (traditional Chinese costumes) festival.

Xie Xiaoqing, a researcher with Trip.com, said there was a growing demand for cultural experiences among Chinese tourists.

Xie said the various cultural activities on offer had injected vitality into the tourism market with young people making up the majority of holidaymakers.

Culture proves popular with holiday visitors
Ti Gong

A little girl is shown how to make zongzi at the Yuyuan Garden tourist attraction.

Culture proves popular with holiday visitors
Ti Gong

Two boys have fun beating a drum at Haichang Ocean Park. 

Culture proves popular with holiday visitors
Ti Gong

Visitors make zongzi at Shanghai Binjiang Forest Park. 

Lvmama, another online travel operator, said "red" tourist attractions, cultural venues, water amusement parks and night tours had proved popular. 

Orders for small private tour groups with family members had surged 140 percent compared with the same period in 2019.

Shanghai Disney Resort, Beijing Happy Valley, China Dinosaur Park and Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding were among the most popular scenic spots, Lvmama said.

Attractions with night tours such as the Huangpu River cruise tour and the Zigong Lantern Fair were also popular options. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Disney
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     